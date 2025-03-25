Ukraine’s delegation stays in Saudi Arabia for one more day to meet with US - media

The Ukrainian delegation is staying in the Saudi capital Riyadh for another day to meet with the American team.

This is reported by "Suspilne", citing a source in the delegation, Censor.NET informs.

As a reminder, on 24 March, in an evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after meeting with the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia, the American delegation would meet again with the Ukrainian team.

We would also like to remind you that on Sunday evening, 23 March, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On 24 March 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh. They lasted 12 hours.

