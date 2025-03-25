Russia has recovered and can again carry out actions beyond war in Ukraine, - Latvian counterintelligence

Compared to the beginning of the war against Ukraine, Russia has now recovered to some extent and is able to act outside the conflict.

this was stated by the director of the Latvian Constitutional Defence Bureau, Egils Zviedris.

He stressed that in the field of disinformation and propaganda at the beginning of the war, all Russian resources were directed only to this war, and now Russia has recovered to some extent, distributed its forces and is waging an information war not only in Ukraine but also against the rest of the world, including Latvia.

Regarding the risks of Russian interference in the upcoming municipal elections in Latvia this summer, Zviedris said he did not expect any direct influence, but attempts to split and polarise Latvian society are possible.

In turn, speaking about the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises to be held in Belarus in autumn, Zviedris noted that Russia had missed the previous exercises because it was simply unable to organise them. Now we can see Russia's recovery in this area as well, and with these exercises it will try to put psychological pressure on NATO's eastern flank.

Meanwhile, Zviedris sees no significant progress in the peace talks initiated by the United States.

"The parties still have very different demands, and it will not be easy to reach an agreement. It will be especially important to find a fair settlement of the war for Ukraine with security guarantees," the SAB head said.

Zviedris added that it is currently impossible to objectively assess the attitude of Russians towards the war, but the economic situation in Russia is beginning to deteriorate, as most of the budget is spent on supporting the war.

"However, so far, the ruling regime in Russia has managed to suppress public discontent through propaganda," Zviedris concluded.

Recently, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukraine had won invaluable time for Poland and the whole of Europe in the face of the Russian threat, and that thanks to Ukraine's military efforts, Russia was not ready to aggress against NATO and the EU.

