News Zelenskyy’s meeting with Macron meeting of the coalition of the willing
Tomorrow Zelenskyy will visit France and meet with Macron - Le Monde

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and French President Macron

Tomorrow, 26 March 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to France. He is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Monde.

According to the publication, this meeting will be a preparation for the summit of the "coalition of the willing" countries that intend to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. The summit itself will take place on 27 March in Paris.

"The Head of State will once again assure President Zelenskyy that France will make the continuation and strengthening of military and financial support for Ukraine its absolute priority," the Elysee Palace press service commented on Zelenskyy's visit.

