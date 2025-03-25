Occupiers are seizing Ukrainians’ housing on massive scale under guise of "renovation" – NRC

The Russian occupation administrations are implementing a new scheme of seizing the property of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

On the basis of the so-called "LPR", the invaders launched a program of "housing renovation". Its essence lies in the fact that houses in "prestigious areas" are recognized as emergency, and residents are offered to move to new apartments. However, there are no guarantees of receiving new housing; people are actually evicted without compensation.

Instead, the newly built high-rise buildings are distributed to immigrants from Russia.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that all this "reconstruction" is just a propaganda picture of the Kremlin aimed at changing the demographic composition of the occupied regions.

"Land and home are not a gift to the invaders. Everything will fall into place," the statement reads.

