News work of Black Sea corridor
Russia demands "guarantees" from US for Black Sea initiative - Lavrov

US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is in favour of resuming the Black Sea initiative in a more acceptable in all forms.

According to him, Russia will also demand "guarantees" from the United States to restore the initiative, as it "does not trust" Ukraine.

Lavrov believes that Ukraine's guarantees to Russia can only be "the result of an order to Zelensky from the United States".

"The United States understands that only Washington can get Kyiv to stop terrorist attacks and shelling of civilian targets in Russia," the occupying country's minister added.

Earlier, the US State Department said that the US delegation at the talks in Saudi Arabia aimed to extend the current "energy" truce to the Black Sea to restore civilian shipping. This would be one step towards a full ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

