74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, while 16% do not share this confidence.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET reports.

The highest level of confidence is among residents of the West (81.5%) and the Center (79%), in the East this figure is 67%, and in the South - 56%.

16% of respondents do not believe in the victory, the highest number being among residents of the South (24%) and East (23%).

What do Ukrainians consider a victory?

Among those who believe in victory, opinions on its definition are as follows:

30% consider the expulsion of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine and the restoration of the borders as of January 2014 to be a victory;

22% - restoration of the status quo as of February 23, 2022;

17% - the destruction of the Russian army and the promotion of the collapse of the Russian Federation;

11% - liberation of all territories except Crimea;

10% - ending the war even if the occupied territories remain.

Assessment of the development of events in Ukraine

According to the survey, 32% of citizens believe that events in the country are developing in the right direction, while 46% share the opposite opinion. This figure is down from its peak in 2023, when the share of optimists reached 61%.

As noted, the survey was conducted face-to-face in the regions controlled by Ukraine where no hostilities are taking place, among 2018 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error is no more than 2.3%.