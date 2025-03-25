Poll: 74% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine’s victory in war
74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, while 16% do not share this confidence.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET reports.
The highest level of confidence is among residents of the West (81.5%) and the Center (79%), in the East this figure is 67%, and in the South - 56%.
16% of respondents do not believe in the victory, the highest number being among residents of the South (24%) and East (23%).
What do Ukrainians consider a victory?
Among those who believe in victory, opinions on its definition are as follows:
-
30% consider the expulsion of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine and the restoration of the borders as of January 2014 to be a victory;
-
22% - restoration of the status quo as of February 23, 2022;
-
17% - the destruction of the Russian army and the promotion of the collapse of the Russian Federation;
-
11% - liberation of all territories except Crimea;
-
10% - ending the war even if the occupied territories remain.
Assessment of the development of events in Ukraine
According to the survey, 32% of citizens believe that events in the country are developing in the right direction, while 46% share the opposite opinion. This figure is down from its peak in 2023, when the share of optimists reached 61%.
As noted, the survey was conducted face-to-face in the regions controlled by Ukraine where no hostilities are taking place, among 2018 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error is no more than 2.3%.
