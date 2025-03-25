Russia says Ukraine disrupted adoption of joint statement with US - Russian media

Negotiations between Russia and the United States, which lasted 12 hours in Riyadh, did not lead to the adoption of a joint statement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

According to Moscow, this was prevented by Ukraine's position. This was reported by the first deputy chairman of the Russian Defense and Security Committee, Vladimir Chizhov, on Russia-24 TV channel.

Chizhov noted that the talks ended without a final document due to the refusal to agree on a joint statement, but did not specify what exactly caused this development. He also did not disclose the details of the talks, noting that the content of the discussions could be made public later.

"The fact that they sat for 12 hours and seemed to agree on a joint statement, which, however, was not adopted because of Ukraine's position, is also very characteristic and symptomatic," Chizhov said.

As a reminder, on March 24, 2025, the American and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh.