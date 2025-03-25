Zelenskyy awards SSU counterintelligence with "For Courage and Bravery" award – presidential decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the honorary decoration "For Courage and Bravery" to the SSU Counterintelligence Department.

The corresponding decree No. 178/2025 was published on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

According to the document, the award was granted "in order to honor the courage and heroism displayed during the defense of state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The day the decree was signed, March 25, coincides with the anniversary of the SSU's creation. It was on this day in 1992 that the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On the Security Service of Ukraine."

As noted, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the SSU has exposed 102 Russian agent networks and opened more than 8,700 criminal cases against collaborators. Also, more than 600 cases of transferring data on the Armed Forces to the enemy or adjusting shelling have been recorded.

