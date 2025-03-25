Peskov on Zelenskyy’s picture with burning Kremlin: This demonstrates level of spiritual development. AUDIO+PHOTO

Dictator Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on a photo of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against the backdrop of a painting of the burning Kremlin.

He said this in a commentary to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

The day before, Time magazine published a story with a photo of the president next to a painting depicting the Kremlin in flames.

Peskov said he would prefer not to comment on the photo.

"Perhaps this best demonstrates the level of spiritual development and the inner state of the person posing in these photographs. In any case, it does not embellish those who take these pictures, who publish them and who pose them," said the Russian dictator's spokesman.

