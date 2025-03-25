France and UK have become leaders of "hard power" in Europe, - Czech Prime Minister Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that France and the United Kingdom are currently the leaders of "hard power" in Europe.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the change in European leadership occurred in response to the constant threat from Russia and pressure from Donald Trump, who is demanding an increase in military spending.

Read more: British intelligence: Defense Forces’ strike on Engels is most successful in 2025

"This is a time when stronger states should play a greater role, those with concrete power, and these are France and the United Kingdom, the European nuclear powers," the prime minister said.

Fiala also noted that the Russian threat has forced him to abandon his position on big powers taking more leadership.

"In peacetime, I was always against the leading role of France and Germany, but in such a difficult time, it is important that the strongest countries are active and take their own leadership," he explained.