British intelligence: Defense Forces’ strike on Engels is most successful in 2025

The significant losses suffered by Russian aviation after the strike on Engels airfield are likely to disrupt strike operations from the airfield in the short term.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

"Russian aircraft were most likely dispersed to surrounding airfields, which has become standard practice in response to Ukrainian deep strike operations," the intelligence officers said.

The UK also emphasized that this strike is Ukraine's most successful attack on a Russian ammunition depot in 2025.

To recap, on the night of March 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked an ammunition depot located at the Russian strategic aviation base Engels-2 from an unmanned aerial vehicle. It is almost certain that the attacked area contains a number of aircraft munitions used against Ukraine, British intelligence noted.

Subsequently, the consequences of the attack on the airfield were posted online. According to them, the warehouses for the storage of aviation BC in the northeastern part of the airbase were damaged. Destroyed buildings and storage bunkers with craters from explosions can be seen.