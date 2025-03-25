Trump holds Waltz responsible for Signal chat scandal - WSJ

US President Donald Trump has accused National Security Advisor Mike Waltz of a scandal involving the discussion of confidential details of the operation in the Signal chat room.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to administration officials, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, Trump was disappointed by this episode and directed his anger at Waltz .

One of the officials said that on Monday, the head of state asked his aides how Waltz could have allowed such negligence.

Despite the scandal, the White House has officially stated that the president retains confidence in his team. "President Trump continues to have full confidence in his national security team, including Waltz," said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

Read more: Trump: US is now talking about issue of territories and ownership of Ukrainian power plants

Leak of confidential information from Signal chat

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, accidentally joined a private chat on Signal where members of the US presidential administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Trump also said that he was "unaware" of the report by The Atlantic journalist, who was accidentally added to a secret Signal chat where members of his administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Afterward, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denied that US military plans were discussed in the chat room and accused The Atlantic's editor-in-chief of "spreading fake news."