Human rights activists document over 84 thousand war crimes in Ukraine - media

A Kharkiv human rights group has reported documenting 84,396 war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine.

During the presentation of the results of the three-year work of the "Tribunal for Putin" initiative, human rights activists reported on the preparation of nine submissions to the International Criminal Court. These materials are based on a database created in 2014 and updated after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to the director of the Kharkiv Human Rights Group, Yevhen Zakharov, 85% of the documented crimes involve the destruction or damage to property. The most common war crimes include

Torture and inhuman treatment of civilians or military personnel;

use of weapons that resulted in the death or injury of people;

premeditated murder;

illegal detention and deprivation of liberty;

looting of settlements.

Separately, more than 15,500 war crimes have been recorded and are being investigated. "Almost 63,000 civilians and soldiers are missing. More than 10,000 have already been accounted for," Zakharov said.

The documented crimes are classified as war crimes, crimes against humanity and episodes of genocide. According to Zakharov, war crimes have no statute of limitations, so they can be investigated in the future.