5th Assault Brigade received 1000 FPV drones and 1000 Mavic 3 Pro from Kyiv residents - Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has handed over 2000 drones of various types to the 5th Kyiv Separate Special Assault Brigade from the capital's community.

Klytschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv continues to help our defenders. And today, I handed over another 2000 UAVs to the fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the community of the capital. In particular, 1000 Mavic 3 Pro and 1000 fpv drones of various types. UAH 100 million was allocated to the 5th Assault Brigade from the city budget for this much-needed equipment," Klytschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv reminded that this year UAH 5.5 billion has already been allocated from the city budget for the needs of the Defense Forces.

"Let me remind you that this year the Kyiv City Council has already allocated more than UAH 5 billion to support the defense and security forces. I have also recently instructed the executive body to provide another UAH 500 million. In total, this is already 5.5 billion. These funds will be used to buy drones, vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other equipment for the military," Klytschko emphasized.

Read more: Kyiv community hands over 800 more FPV drones to 72nd Brigade of Armed Forces – Klytschko

He also added that another brigade will receive assistance from the Kyiv community in the coming days.

Earlier it was reported that in 2024, Kyiv allocated the largest amount of UAH 10 billion from the city budget for the needs of the military among all regions.