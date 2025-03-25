US offers Ukraine new deal on minerals, no NPP issue in it - Zelenskyy

The United States has offered Ukraine an updated agreement on rare earth resources, which does not include the transfer of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

He said this at a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Yesterday, the team briefed me on the new agreement, how it looks now. This is a big full agreement of the American side's vision, from the steps that were taken earlier. The framework agreement, you remember, and after the framework agreement, a full agreement is developed. Now the American side has offered our side a big deal at once, their vision," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, he has not yet received the details of the updated agreement

"I asked them to properly review this agreement, to clarify all the details, and then we should get together and realize that this is a serious document. And such a document will be developed by the parties, and then go to the parliament for ratification," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy clarified that the issue of nuclear power plants is not in the agreement.

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump's administration wants to change the terms of the fossil fuel agreement with Ukraine. Washington wants to tighten economic requirements.

Earlier, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump proposed to transfer Ukrainian nuclear power plants to American management.

Washington is ready to take over the management of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to end Russia's war against Ukraine, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

The day before, Trump said that the US had agreed with Ukraine on a deal on rare earth resources.

The United States is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of American firms buying Ukrainian power plants, Reuters reports.