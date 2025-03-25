Zelenskyy: We are concerned about US having influence on Russia, not vice versa

The Ukrainian delegation did not discuss the issue of territories with the United States in Riyadh, but it is possible that the American delegation discussed it with the Russian delegation.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"There were no questions about the territory, there were no questions about sanctions," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

"I think the American side is talking to the Russians about the territory. We are concerned about the US having influence on Russia, not the other way around. This is the most important thing for us. President Trump has enough power, tools, sanctions, etc., various tools to influence the Russians, Putin, to end this war. We are concerned when they discuss something about us without us. We are concerned, and we tell our partners about it," the president said.

According to him, "it is clear from media reports and officials that they are raising the issue of territories." "And there were no agreements with us on the territories. They know that these are painful issues," the President of Ukraine added.

"I believe that two issues will be the most difficult with the Russians: a complete ceasefire - I talked about this even before the first meeting, because the Russians do not want to end the war - and the issue of territories, because the Russians do not want to end this war. That is, two different issues, but the same reason. And so it will be a difficult dialog. But it will be," Zelenskyy said.