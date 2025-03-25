Ukraine has handed over list of energy facilities that cannot be hit by Russia to United States, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian side has handed over to the United States a list of energy facilities that fall under Washington's initiative to refrain from striking the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Russia during the truce.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, the US proposal to abandon strikes on energy facilities implies that "we do not hit their energy sector - they do not hit our energy sector."

"We separately, just in case, handed over (during the meeting in Riyadh - Ed.) all our energy facilities. We handed over which facilities, in our opinion, cannot be attacked," Zelenskyy said, adding that Kyiv was "very ready" for the meeting.

The President also noted that the proposal for a ceasefire in the Black Sea applies only to civilian shipping and provides for a ban on the striking of ports.

Negotiations in Saudi Arabia

On March 24, in an evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after meeting with the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia, the US delegation would meet again with the Ukrainian team.

We also recall that on Sunday evening, March 23, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On March 24, 2025, the American and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh. They lasted 12 hours.

It is worth noting that the points of agreement between Ukraine and the United States include: a regime of silence in the Black Sea and free navigation; an embargo on strikes on energy infrastructure; monitoring with the participation of the United States and third parties; a commitment to move toward an unconditional ceasefire; the United States will help Ukraine with the return of children, civilian hostages, and the exchange of prisoners.

The US statement following the talks with Russia contains a different clause instead of the one on the return of Ukrainians from Russian territory: facilitating the restoration of access to the world market for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.