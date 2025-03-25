Our drones drove Russian warships into bays of Novorossiysk, so Russia wants to negotiate security in Black Sea, - Zelenskyy

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of the Security Service of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SSU officers, awarded them with state awards and promoted them to higher officer ranks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

"During the years of this war, the SSU has become a truly combat special service, very effective, very strong. Exactly what our country needs. The SSU servicemen are engaged in all areas of defense - from Kursk and Kharkiv regions to all the hottest spots of the frontline in Donetsk and southern Ukraine," he said.

The President noted the results of the SSU and other bodies of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in the battle for the Black Sea.

According to him, Ukrainian naval drones forced Russian warships to hide in the bays of Novorossiysk, and destroyed and flooded a significant part of the Russian fleet. Thanks to this result, Russia moved from ultimatums to the need to negotiate security in the Black Sea.

In addition, the Head of State emphasized the combat results of the SSU against the Russian oil refining industry.

"I would also like to note the efforts of the Security Service of Ukraine in protecting the internal situation in our country - it is countering Russian saboteurs, agent networks, various operations, including Russia's cyber operations against Ukraine in the rear. Each such foiled operation means saved lives of Ukrainians. Thank you!" - Zelenskyy added.

The President presented the Order of Merit of the II and III degrees, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III degrees, the Order of Courage of the II and III degrees, and the Order of Princess Olga of the III degree to the SSU employees.

Earlier, the US State Department said that the US delegation at the talks in Saudi Arabia aimed to expand the current "energy" truce to the Black Sea to restore civilian shipping. This will be one of the steps towards a complete ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.