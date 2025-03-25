Delegations of Ukraine and United States will hold new round of talks today in Riyadh. They will discuss ceasefire in Black Sea - Agence France-Presse

Today, 25 March 2025, a new round of talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations will take place in Riyadh.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Agence France-Presse.

As noted, the Ukrainian delegation is going to meet with US negotiators to discuss a proposal for a limited ceasefire with Russia in the Black Sea.

The Moscow team, which had met with US officials in the Saudi capital a day earlier, described the talks as "difficult but very useful" and said the dialogue would "continue".

A White House source said that progress had been made in the 12-hour talks in Riyadh, which ended on Monday evening, and that a "positive announcement" was expected "very soon".

On Sunday evening, 23 March, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On 24 March 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh.