Delegations of Ukraine and United States will hold new round of talks today in Riyadh. They will discuss ceasefire in Black Sea - Agence France-Presse
Today, 25 March 2025, a new round of talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations will take place in Riyadh.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Agence France-Presse.
As noted, the Ukrainian delegation is going to meet with US negotiators to discuss a proposal for a limited ceasefire with Russia in the Black Sea.
The Moscow team, which had met with US officials in the Saudi capital a day earlier, described the talks as "difficult but very useful" and said the dialogue would "continue".
A White House source said that progress had been made in the 12-hour talks in Riyadh, which ended on Monday evening, and that a "positive announcement" was expected "very soon".
On Sunday evening, 23 March, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
On 24 March 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh.
