Demidovka in Belgorod region has shifted into "grey" zone – DeepState

The village of Demidovka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation has shifted into "grey zone".

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

The observers noted that last week, footage of attacks on Ukrainian units in and around Demidovka began to appear.

"The enemy is attempting to breach the border in the Sumy region (near Basivka and Volodymyrivka) in order to establish a buffer zone. Accordingly, the Defence Forces are responding symmetrically to prevent the initiative from shifting to the enemy. The Katsaps currently have a significantly larger force grouping, so holding them back is a high-difficulty task," the statement said.

