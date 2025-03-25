Russians attack Sumy region with drones, GABs and artillery, 112 explosions recorded

On March 25, Russians fired 44 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 112 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Yunakivka community: the enemy fired from mortars (13 explosions), artillery (8 explosions), FPV drone (1 explosion), and GABs (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (33 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion), launching of GABs (15 explosions), and dropping of VOG from a UAV (1 explosion).

Myropillia community: an attack by GAB (4 explosions), shelling from MLRS (20 explosions).

Esman community: an attack by an FPV drone was recorded (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: there were drops of VOG from a UAV (6 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: there was an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka community: 6 mines were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the community.

