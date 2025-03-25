Part of village of Veselivka and area near Volodymyrivka in Sumy region have entered "gray" zone – DeepState. MAP

Part of the village of Veselivka and the territory near Volodymyrivka of the Khotyn community have entered "the gray" zone in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, such updated data on the Deep State map appeared on March 24.

Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the Deep State analytical project, told Suspilne that Russian troops continue to try to break through the border in Sumy region in new places. Fighting continues in the "gray" zones.

Earlier, Ruslan Mykula said that in the so-called "gray" zones, the Russian military is trying to push through Ukrainian troops and gain a foothold in certain areas.

On March 24, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko reported that the Russian army continues to storm the border of Sumy region in small groups.

The spokesman also noted that Russia keeps a significant number of its forces and equipment in the Sumy region.