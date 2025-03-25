Emergency work is underway at site of Russian attack on Sumy: dog handlers are involved. PHOTOS

On the morning of 25 March 2025, emergency repair work is continuing in Sumy at the site of an enemy missile attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, special equipment has been engaged to unload construction materials.

In the damaged multi-storey residential buildings, SES climbers are dismantling the emergency structures.

Watch more: As of now, it is known about almost 90 injured people in Sumy - Zelenskyy. VIDEO













Dog teams were deployed at the scene.

Work is underway to temporarily restore roofs and windows damaged by the blast.

Strike on Sumy on 24 March 2025

As reported, on 24 March, the Russians launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy: high-rise buildings and a school were damaged. Later it became known that 94 people were injured in the attack, including 23 children.