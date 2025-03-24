As of now, it is known about almost 90 injured people in Sumy - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of the Russian strike on Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in a video address.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing in Sumy, all services are involved: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, medical services, our utilities.

There are a lot of victims - as of now, almost 90 people are known to have been injured, 17 of them children. A school and residential buildings are in the epicentre. Fortunately, the children in the school were in a shelter.

I am grateful to everyone who helps people and to everyone who saves the lives of Ukrainians. Every such day, every night with Russian missiles and drones against our country, every day of war means losses, pain, destruction that Ukraine never wanted. The war was brought from Russia, and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed - it is to them that we must force them to peace, it is to them that we must put pressure to ensure security," Zelenskyy said.

