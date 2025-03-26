10 392 13
New types of deferments will be added to "Reserve+" programme, - Chernohorenko
On 26 March, new types of deferments from mobilisation will be available in the "Reserve+" app.
Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
"We are preparing to release new deferrals in Reserve+," she wrote.
Earlier it was reported that the Reserve+ app had introduced an automatic extension of deferrals from mobilisation for certain categories.
