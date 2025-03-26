ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8955 visitors online
News Mobilization deferral
10 392 13

New types of deferments will be added to "Reserve+" programme, - Chernohorenko

Chernohorenko announces new types of deferments in Reserve+

On 26 March, new types of deferments from mobilisation will be available in the "Reserve+" app.

Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"We are preparing to release new deferrals in Reserve+," she wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the Reserve+ app had introduced an automatic extension of deferrals from mobilisation for certain categories.

See more: Up to three months of training: Ministry of Defence on training under Contract 18-24 programme. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

mobilization (1097) Chernohorenko (63) Reserve+ (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 