Over 75% of Russian occupiers’ injuries are caused by Ukrainian UAV strikes, according to study by Russian medical experts

Russian military medics have released statistics showing that more than 75% of the injuries sustained by Russian soldiers during the war against Ukraine were caused by attacks by Ukrainian UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication Vazhnye Istori.

For the study, doctors interviewed about 6,000 wounded occupants.

Another 20 per cent of the surveyed Russian servicemen were injured as a result of artillery shelling, and 4 per cent were wounded by small arms.

Drones have also affected the time it takes to evacuate wounded people for surgical care. It has tripled to 14.5 hours, the study says.

It is noted that in July 2024, this group of doctors published a similar study on injuries. At that time, they did not distinguish UAV injuries into a separate group. But, according to their data, during active combat, the vast majority of injuries, 94.4%, were shrapnel and explosive.

Watch more: Occupier left to his own devices dies of cold and wounds. VIDEO