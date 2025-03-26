Signal’s private chat scandal: five top Trump officials sued

The non-governmental organization American Oversight filed a federal lawsuit in Washington against five top Trump administration officials who were present in the Signal chat room and discussed the details of the US operation against Houthi militants in Yemen.

This is reported by ABC News, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

The organization stated in the lawsuit that the use of the messenger for such conversations looks like a violation of federal law on the preservation of decision-making documentation.

The federal judge is asked to immediately "order the defendants to fulfill their statutory obligations to preserve and restore federal records resulting from the unauthorized use of Signal for critical national security decisions."

The defendants are Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratkilff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the National Archives and Records Administration.

Leak of confidential information from Signal chat

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, accidentally joined a private chat on Signal where members of the US presidential administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Trump also said that he was "unaware" of the report by The Atlantic journalist, who was accidentally added to a secret Signal chat where members of his administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Subsequently, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denied that US military plans were discussed in the chat room and accused The Atlantic's editor-in-chief of "spreading fake news."