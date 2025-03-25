There is risk that Putin may use nuclear weapons against Ukraine – US intelligence

The US intelligence community continues to see a risk that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may resort to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine amid setbacks at the front.

This is stated in the report of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Bloomberg writes, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's inability to achieve quick and decisive victories on the battlefield, combined with Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, continues to raise concerns that Putin may use nuclear weapons," the US intelligence assessment says.

Also, according to the US intelligence assessment, Russia and Ukraine may have more incentives to continue a three-year full-scale war than to resolve it. And this is despite the fact that both sides have shown willingness to agree to a partial ceasefire.

Read more: Putin wants to benefit as much as possible from Trump’s desire for peace deal - NYT

"Leaders at this time probably still believe that the risks of a protracted war are less than the risks of an unsatisfactory peace agreement," the intelligence report says.

The report also says that Russia "maintains momentum" on the battlefield and is waging a "war of attrition."

At the same time, according to their estimates, Kyiv's positions on the battlefield are "steadily weakening," despite attempts by the United States and other allies to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

Putin understands that a protracted war could worsen the situation with the Russian economy and threaten "an undesirable escalation with the West," the US intelligence added,

Read more: Efforts to contain Russia’s war against Ukraine ’somewhat under control’ - Trump

It has been recently reported that despite Vladimir Putin's rhetoric and changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine, Moscow is not inclined to use nuclear weapons due to the lack of a clear military advantage.