EU recommends citizens to stockpile food in case of crisis - Politico

The European Commission recommends that EU residents stock up on food and water for at least 72 hours in the event of a crisis.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

The draft "Strategy for the Union of Readiness" states that Europe must be prepared for war, pandemics, and natural disasters.

"In the event of extreme disruption, the initial period is the most critical," the document says, considering possible scenarios including military conflicts, cyberattacks, pandemics, and natural disasters.

After the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Europe must remain in a state of readiness.

The document says that none of the major crises in recent years have been short-lived or isolated, so Europe should not only respond to challenges but also anticipate them.

European Commission Executive Vice President Roxane Minzatu will present the strategy on Wednesday.

The document envisages the creation of a threat management mechanism. Among the main steps are recommendations for stockpiling, crisis planning, and ensuring access to shelters and critical resources.