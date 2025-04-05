ENG
Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
Number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 74, 37 people are in hospitals (updated). PHOTOS

The rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih by the Russians on 4 April has already resulted in 72 casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, almost half of the victims have been hospitalised, 17 people are in serious condition. The medics who are constantly on hand are doing their best to save their lives.

All the citizens who were injured in the attack on the city by a UAV are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Update

Subsequently, the head of the Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, reported that the number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 74.

There are 37 people in hospitals, including 5 children.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April
The attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April

The attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April
The attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April

