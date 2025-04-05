7-year-olds Arina and Radyslav died as a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTO

On 4 April 2025, a boy, Radislav, and a girl, Arina, died as a result of an enemy ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a local Telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy, Arina was 7 years old. More information about the girl is currently unknown.

It is noted that 7-year-old Rodislav was travelling home with his family at the time of the explosion. He was sitting in the car behind his father, and unfortunately, the entire explosion hit him there. The little boy had no chance of survival...

His father Rodion is currently in hospital. He has a concussion, shrapnel wounds and eye injuries.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 4 April, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. So far, 18 people have been killed, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. There will be three days of mourning in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has been completed.