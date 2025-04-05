Mandate of UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine is extended

The mandate of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry to investigate violations in Ukraine has been extended for another year. The relevant draft resolution of the UN Human Rights Council was adopted.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"As the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I welcome this decision, as the work of the Commission is a mechanism for documenting human rights violations in Ukraine and IHL by the aggressor, as well as communicating these facts to the international community. I emphasize that in March of this year, the Commission published a report in which it recognized that enforced disappearances of civilians and torture of Ukrainians by Russians in the TOT are crimes against humanity," Lubinets said.

He noted that he plans to continue to facilitate the work of the Commission in the framework of investigations into Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine.

Read more: Over 12.8 thousand civilians have been killed since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – UN