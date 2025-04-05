There is tangible progress and first details on deployment of security contingent of partners, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with the Chiefs of Defence of Great Britain Anthony Radakin and France Thierry Bourcart.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A meeting of our military with the Chiefs of Defence Staff of our partners: Admiral Anthony Radakin from the UK and General Thierry Bourcart from France. We are making efforts to ensure security in Ukraine and reliable security guarantees.



There is tangible progress and the first details on how the security contingent of partners can be deployed," the statement said.

See more: French and British Chiefs of Staff Burkhardt and Radakin meet with Zelenskyy, Umerov, and Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Zelenskyy also thanked all the countries that are helping Ukraine in this matter, in particular the UK and France, for their leadership.

"It is this kind of joint work, when everyone is focused on a strong result, that helps to bring a reliable and lasting peace to Ukraine," the President stressed.



