Border guards destroy 2S5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system, Tiger AFV, enemy personnel hideout and fuel and lubricants depot. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Phoenix air-defence unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a 2S5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system. A Tiger armoured fighting vehicle was also destroyed.

In addition, accurate strikes destroyed a hideout with enemy personnel and a fuel and lubricant depot, Censor.NET reports.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 922,340 people (+1,390 per day), 10,541 tanks, 25,730 artillery systems, 21,952 armored combat vehicles.

