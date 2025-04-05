2 082 2
Border guards destroy 2S5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system, Tiger AFV, enemy personnel hideout and fuel and lubricants depot. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Phoenix air-defence unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a 2S5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system. A Tiger armoured fighting vehicle was also destroyed.
In addition, accurate strikes destroyed a hideout with enemy personnel and a fuel and lubricant depot, Censor.NET reports.
