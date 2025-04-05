Hundreds of demonstrations in all states to be held by opponents of Trump’s policies

About 1,200 protests against President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk are planned across the United States on Saturday, April 5.

Protests under the slogan Hands Off!

It is noted that the protests, which will be held under the slogan Hands Off!

According to organizers, the protests are supported by about 150 activist groups. They will cover all 50 US states, as well as Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Mexico, and Portugal.

One of the largest rallies is expected to take place on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, one of the groups that organized Saturday's protest, explained that the protesters do not want "the hands (of the administration - Ed.) to touch our democracy, our communities, our schools, our friends and neighbors."

According to Levin, at the beginning of Trump's second presidential term, the protests were less crowded than during his first term, but now activist groups are planning to unite for a larger-scale action.

As a reminder, after coming to power in January 2025, the US president issued hundreds of executive orders that largely refuted the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

While Trump's supporters welcomed such actions, opponents pointed to the growing influence of billionaire Elon Musk in the federal government, as well as decision-making bypassing Congress.

Trump announced the introduction of duties on almost all imports of goods to the United States. The tariffs were imposed on 74 countries and the EU, and will take effect on April 5 and 9.