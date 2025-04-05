Starmer and Macron have conversation: discuss progress with deployment of troops in Ukraine

On Saturday, April 5, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation. Among other things, the leaders discussed the work of the "Coalition of the Willing" to deploy a military contingent in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the British government, according to Censor.NET.

First of all, Starmer and Macron discussed the tariffs imposed by the United States and agreed that "a trade war is not in anyone's interest."

Read more: Negotiations on deployment of foreign troops begin in Kyiv - media

The British government also said that the politicians shared concerns about "the impact on the global economy and security, particularly in Southeast Asia."

"Following discussions between military planners in Ukraine this week, they (Starmer and Macron - ed.) discussed the significant progress made in building the Coalition of the Resolute," the statement said.

As a reminder, on April 4, representatives of France, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine met in Kyiv to discuss the deployment of a military contingent. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the consultations would continue.