During war, it is unnecessary to know whole truth, otherwise people will have opinions - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that society should learn the whole truth about the war later, but not during active hostilities.

He said this in an interview with military servicewoman and TV presenter Anna Maksymchuk, answering the question of whether society needs to know the truth about what is happening at the front, Censor.NET reports.

"Society should be ready to learn the truth over time. During the war, it is unnecessary to know the whole truth. Otherwise, people may have different opinions," Budanov said.

At the same time, he stressed that this is not a distorted reality or anything like that.

"I'm not talking about distorted reality or anything like that. No. It's just that not all people's consciousness is adapted to perceive the hard truth. You don't need to test people with this, as they say. Everything should be dosed," the DIU chief said.

