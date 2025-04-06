Assault actions of Russian troops in Pokrovsk direction were repulsed, enemy suffered numerous losses - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, April 5, 2025, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining the combat capability of the forward units and their supply.

As noted, in the Kupiansk sector, our defenders successfully repelled the aggressor's infantry attacks near Kamianka, Petropavlivka, Nadia, and Zahryzove. Defense forces are preventing the advance and movement of enemy troops.

"In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Novoserhiivka, and Katerynivka. The enemy's assault was repelled," the statement said.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces units prevented the deterioration of the tactical situation near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and retreated.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, the enemy conducted assault operations of varying intensity in the directions of Markove, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Diliivka, Romanivka, Krymske, and Toretsk. There were no losses of positions, the enemy received a decent rebuff.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor army continues to attack in the directions of Yelizavetivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Oleksiivka, Shchevchenko, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Uspenivka, and Preobrazhenka. The enemy's assault was repelled, the enemy suffered numerous losses," the Khortytsia military command added.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil, Myrne and Rozlyv. The defenders continue to hold back the attack, destroying the enemy's superior forces.