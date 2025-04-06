Day in Donetsk region: Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Siversk under fire. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 5 April 2025, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Pokrovsk district

A warehouse was damaged in Pokrovsk. A house was destroyed in Malynivka of the Hrodivka community.

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne of the Lyman district, 1 house was destroyed and 2 damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 private houses, an administrative building, and a power line were damaged; in Ivanopillia, a house was damaged. In Stara Mykolayivka and Zoria of Illinivka district, 19 objects were damaged. A person was injured in Tykhonivka of the Mykolaivka district.

Bakhmut district

Four high-rise buildings were damaged in Siversk.







