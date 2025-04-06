In response to US proposals for complete ceasefire, Russia launches new missiles, drones and bombs - Sybiha

After today's massive Russian attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha once again called for increased pressure on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X.

"This morning Russia launched another massive air attack against Ukraine. Ballistic missiles on Kyiv and other cities, swarms of missiles and drones in many regions, as well as an air strike on a multi-storey residential building in Kupiansk, resulting in civilian casualties," the statement said.

He also once again called for increased pressure on Russia.

"In response to the U.S. proposal for a complete ceasefire, Russia has so far only launched new missiles, drones and bombs against Ukraine and its people. It is time to increase pressure on Moscow," Sybiha emphasized.

As a reminder, on the night of April 6, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with air-, land-, and sea-based missiles and attack UAVs.