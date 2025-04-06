Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 3 injured. PHOTOS

The morning attack on Kyiv left one person dead and three others injured.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the KCMA, as a result of an enemy ballistic missile attack, there were damages in the Darnytsia, Obolon, and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv.

Darnytskyi district:

- fire in a non-residential building;

- debris fell and a building was destroyed with a fire in another location in the district. There are damaged and destroyed cars. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Obolon district:

- a fire in a furniture shop over a large area (1500 sqm). Rescuers are working at the scene.

- 3,4,5 floors of the business centre were partially destroyed.

Solomianskyi district:

- as a result of the fall of debris, a fire was recorded in an open area, in separate centres. The facade of a warehouse building caught fire as a result of an enemy attack. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

"It is preliminarily known that one person was killed and three were injured (2 of them were hospitalised). The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance. Information about other victims is being clarified. Rescuers, explosive experts, police, and other services continue to work at the damage sites," Tkachenko summarised.

In turn, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, said that the body of a man killed in an enemy attack was found in the Darnytskyi district. He was on the street, near the epicentre of the explosion. The man is being identified.

Missile attack on 6 April 2025

Earlier, it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles: 2 people were hospitalised, there were fires. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr from the Black Sea and took off with Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones: 18 houses and power grids were damaged.

An enterprise in the Kyiv region was destroyed in an enemy attack, with damage in three districts.

According to the Air Force, 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 Shaheds were shot down.