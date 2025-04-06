13 out of 23 missiles and 40 Shaheds shot down - Air Force

On the night of April 6, 2025, the Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine with air, land, and sea-based missiles and attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to preliminary data, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 132 enemy air attack vehicles - 23 missiles of various types and 109 attack UAVs (other types of imitators), including

- 9 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles (launched from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Saratov region - Russian Federation);

- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from the Black Sea);

- 6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area Bryansk region - Russian Federation);

- 109 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 10:00 a.m., 53 air targets were confirmed downed:

- 6 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

- 6 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

- 40 Shahed attack UAVs.

53 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (without negative consequences).

The enemy attack affected the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv regions.

Missile attack on April 6, 2025

Earlier, it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles: 2 people were hospitalized, there were fires. It was also noted that the Russian Federation had launched Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and a Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones: 18 buildings and power grids were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, an enemy attack destroyed an enterprise and damaged three districts.