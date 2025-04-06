Russian troops attacked Kyiv region: enterprise was destroyed, there are damages in three districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 April 2025, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the alarm lasted all night.

Air defence forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

According to the RMA, there were no civilian casualties.

The consequences of the attack were recorded in three districts.

Brovary district. Two buildings of a car repair company were destroyed. 7 cars and 2 forklifts were damaged.

The windows and facade of the petrol station were also damaged.

Bucha district. The roof and the wall of the house were damaged. The damage is minor.

Fastiv district. A car was damaged.

Operational groups continue to work on recording and eliminating the consequences of the night attack.

Missile attack on 6 April 2025

Earlier, it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles: 2 people were hospitalised, there were fires. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr from the Black Sea and took off with Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones: 18 houses and power grids were damaged.