Brink responded to night attack: Kyiv and rest of Ukraine remain under fire from Russia with ballistic and cruise missiles

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink responded to the overnight attack on the capital and other Ukrainian cities, this time saying that the missiles were fired "from Russia".

According to Censor.NET, Brink wrote about this in the social network X.

"As of 6:30 am, Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine remain under fire from Russia with ballistic and cruise missiles. Loud explosions in the capital and reports of attacks in several cities," the statement said.

Watch more: Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv: building in Darnytskyi district and partially destroyed business center in Obolonskyi district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On 5 April, US Ambassador Bridget Brink commented on the attack on Kryvyi Rih but did not mention Russia.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was disappointed by the US Embassy's response to the strike on Kryvyi Rih: "Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people - and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed the children."

Missile attack on 6 April 2025

Earlier, it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles: 2 people were hospitalised, there were fires. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr from the Black Sea and took off with Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.