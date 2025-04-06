Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv: building in Darnytskyi district and partially destroyed business centre in Obolonskyi district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

This morning, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. Rescuers are cleaning up the aftermath in the Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Darnytskyi district: at one address, a fire broke out in a non-residential building.

The other resulted in the destruction of a building and the fire of three cars parked nearby. The fire was extinguished.

Obolon district: at one address, a fire broke out in a furniture shop and spread to another warehouse building.

In another case, 3,4,5 floors of a 5-storey business centre were partially destroyed.

Solomenskyi district: a fire broke out in an open area with separate centers and caught fire on the facade of a warehouse building. The fire was extinguished.

Read it on Censor.NET: Drone wreckage falls in two districts of Kyiv, fire breaks out















In total, 3 people were injured in the hostile shelling, two of them were hospitalised.

Currently, 128 firefighters and 27 units of fire and rescue equipment are involved in the aftermath.

Earlier, it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles: 2 people were hospitalised, there were fires. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr from the Black Sea and took off with Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.