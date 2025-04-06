Lubinets on Russian attack: Russia is not at war - it is terrorizing, the world cannot turn blind eye

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to today's massive Russian attack, emphasizing that the aggressor should be stopped immediately.

Lubinets wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has again launched a massive attack on peaceful cities. Last night and in the morning, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv regions were affected," the statement said.

He noted that the attack damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, a high-rise building and resulted in injuries and a death.



"Russia is not at war, it is terrorizing. The world cannot turn a blind eye. The aggressor must be stopped immediately," the Ombudsman emphasized.

Missile attack on April 6, 2025

Earlier, it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles. Later, it became known that a person was killed and 3 people were injured in a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and a Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones: 18 buildings and power grids were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, an enemy attack destroyed an enterprise and damaged buildings in three districts.

According to the Air Force, 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 Shaheds were shot down.