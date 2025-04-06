Ballistic attack on Kyiv: office of FREEdom TV channel is damaged. PHOTOS

During today's Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, the buildings that housed the editorial offices of the state-owned Multimedia Broadcasting Platform of Ukraine (UATV) channels FREEDOM, Dim, UATV English, The Gaze, UATV Español, UATV Arabic, and UATV Português were heavily damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to"FREEDOM".

As noted, the employees of SE MBPU were not injured.

A Russian missile strike destroyed the new newsroom of the FREEDOM TV channel, the building where the state-owned MBPU was building a new studio after the shelling on 12 February. Currently, FREEDOM continues to broadcast from a backup studio. The premises where the international editorial office (digital platforms UATV English, The Gaze, UATV Español, UATV Arabic, UATV Português), the editorial office of the TV channel "DOM", broadcasting equipment rooms, office premises, and the digital editorial office were also damaged after the February attack.

The top three floors of the business centre, which housed the foreign broadcasting channels, were destroyed, there is a huge crater next to the building, and the lower floors were also heavily damaged and are currently unusable.

See more: Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 3 injured. PHOTOS











"This is the second attack in less than two months. Now, the very premises where our digital and service departments worked and where we moved part of our team and production facilities after the February shelling have been destroyed. It was here that we were preparing to launch the renovated FREEDOM studio and carrying out other restoration work. Currently, the State Emergency Service is working on the site, dismantling the rubble, and investigators are working. Therefore, we cannot yet fully assess the extent of the damage. It is clear that these premises are now unfit for work, but we will find a solution. The main thing is that none of the foreign broadcasting team was injured. We continue to broadcast. I am grateful to everyone who supports and helps us," said Yulia Bin, General Director of the State Enterprise "MBPU".

Missile attack on 6 April 2025

Earlier, it was reported that explosions had occurred in Kyiv, the enemy had attacked with ballistic missiles. Later, it became known that a person was killed and 3 people were injured in a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr from the Black Sea and had taken off with Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones: 18 houses and power grids were damaged.

An enterprise in the Kyiv region was destroyed in an enemy attack, with damage in three districts.

According to the Air Force, 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 Shaheds were shot down.