Russian attacks on residential areas follow very disturbing pattern, - Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has condemned Russia's horrific attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

"We strongly condemn Russia's horrific attacks on Ukraine in recent days. The attacks on residential neighborhoods in Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv follow a very disturbing pattern of attacks on populated areas. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected," the statement reads.

Missile attack on April 6, 2025

Earlier it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles. Later, it became known that a person was killed and 3 people were injured in a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and a Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones: 18 buildings and power grids were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, an enemy attack destroyed an enterprise and damaged buildings in three districts.

According to the Air Force, 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 Shaheds were shot down.