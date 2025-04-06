Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4: Number of victims increased to 75 people, four children in serious condition

The number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian missile attack on April 4 has increased to 75.

This was announced by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the liquidation of the consequences of enemy terrorist attacks on April 4 is still ongoing.

"The number of victims has increased to 75 people. 37 of the wounded are now in hospitals, 19 are in serious condition, including 4 children (two children in Dnipro are in extremely serious condition). Doctors are fighting for the lives of all the wounded and are providing all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4

On April 4, Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. 18 people were killed, including 9 children, and dozens were injured.

On the night of April 5, 2025, the search and rescue operation was completed.

On April 7, 8, and 9, 2025, days of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, for those killed in the Russian terrorist attacks on the city.

In addition, the cities and villages of Ukraine declared April 6 as the Day of Mourning for the victims of the attack in Kryvyi Rih.