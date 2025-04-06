Russians fired over 1460 KABs, almost 670 drones and more than 30 missiles at Ukraine in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia's daily attacks on Ukraine are Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's response to all international diplomatic efforts and prove that pressure on Russia is still not enough.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"The pressure on Russia is still not enough, and Russia's daily strikes against Ukraine prove it. Last night, ballistic missiles were fired against Kyiv, and drones were fired in the region. They also hit the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the number of Russian air attacks is increasing. In this way, Russia shows its true intentions - to continue terror as long as the world allows it.

"Over the past week, they launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, almost 670 attack drones and more than 30 missiles of various types against Ukrainian cities and villages, our people, including more than two dozen last night. Every strike is against our people, children. They are fighting against children playing in playgrounds. My condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. I thank all our services who help and save Ukrainians," the President added.

According to him, such attacks are Putin's response to all international diplomatic efforts.

"Each partner has seen - America, the whole of Europe, the whole world - that Russia is going to continue to fight and kill. Therefore, there can be no easing of pressure. All efforts should be made to ensure security and bring peace closer," Zelenskyy stressed.

